Howe Lady Lions 'Repeat' as Class 2A State Champions
By:
David Seeley
Saturday, March 13, 2021
The Howe Lady Lions had to wait two years to defend their Class 2A state basketball title, but defend it they did.
The Lady Lions broke open a close game after a period to win going away 71-57 over the Silo Lady Rebels, who featured former Wister Lady Wildcat Shaylin Midgley.
Leading 14-12 after a period, the Lady Lions doubled the Lady Rebels 26-13 to take a 40-25 halftime lead, which became a 50-37 advantage going into the final period.
Look for Sports Correspondent Kenneth Holzhammer's story of the in-depth details from Saturday morning's state title game in both the physical and e-edition of Tuesday's Poteau Daily News.
