Howe male dies in Thanksgiving afternoon accident
A Howe male lost his life in a Thanksgiving Day afternoon accident.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Matt Dyer, Edwin Brown, 63, of Howe, was driving his 2019 Polaris RZR northbound on a dirt trail on private property, which the report said had been washed out.
Dyer's report said that at approximately 3:27 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Brown's vehicle rolled twice to the east, ejecting Brown. The report said the vehicle came to rest upon Brown.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brown's passenger, David Anders, 50, of Hurst, Texas, refused treatment at the scene.
According to Dyer's report, the cause of the accident was the dirt trail was washed out. The report also said seat belts were not used, and the vehicle did not have airbags.
Dyer was aided at the scene by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Heavener Fire Department.
