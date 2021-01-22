Howe, Panama boys win LeFlore County tournament semifinals, more scores and schedule
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, January 22, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Boys semifinals
Howe 59, Spiro 46
Panama 75, Whitesboro 69
Girls fifth place game
LeFlore 41, Poteau 34
Boys fifth place game
Poteau 59, LeFlore 49
Saturday schedule
Third place games at Heavener
Boys: Whitesboro vs. Spiro 3 p.m.
Girls: Heavener vs. Whitesboro 1:30 p.m.
Championship games for the 89th annual LeFlore County HS basketball tournament at Howe
Boys: Howe vs. Panama 4 p.m.
Girls: Howe vs. Pocola 7 p.m.
