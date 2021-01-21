Howe, Pocola win LeFlore County tournament girls semifinals, more LCT scores, schedule
By:
Tom Firme
Thursday, January 21, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Girls
Consolation final
Cameron 60, Panama 49
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola 68, Heavener 38
Howe 45, Whitesboro 36
Fifth place game
LeFlore vs. Poteau 4 p.m. Friday
Championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
Howe vs. Pocola
Boys
Consolation final
Pocola 48, Heavener 45
Winners bracket semifinals (7 p.m. Friday)
Howe vs. Spiro
Panama vs. Whitesboro
Fifth place game on Friday
Poteau vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.
