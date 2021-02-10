Howe Public School bond issue passes by big margin

The Howe Public Schools $410,000 bond issue that was presented to its voters had no problems passing Tuesday night, winning 61-23 — or a percentage of 72.62 to 27.38.

"We're very fortunate that the community supported it overwhelmingly," Howe Public Schools Superintendent Scott Parks said. "We're very grateful that they've supported us in this endeavor, but the board acted when the time was right to lock down that property at a very appealing price. We've just now shifted it over to the bond issue. It will give us some relief now for the general fund. We won't have that burden come. I can't say enough about the community coming together supporting the school during tough times. Economically, it's been a challenge for many, but the community came out and supported us. We certainly appreciate that."

The funds from the bond will allow the district to make classroom facilities and acquire land for expansion.