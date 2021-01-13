Howe School bond election voter registration deadline is Friday
Friday will be the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to cast a ballot in the Feb. 9 Howe Public Schools bond election.
LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least age 18 may apply to vote.
Those who aren't registered to vote or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked by no later than midnight Friday.
Steele said applications postmarked after Friday will be processed but not until after the Feb. 9 Howe Schools bond election.
The LeFlore County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason(s) the application was not approved. Steele said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should call the LeFlore County Election Board office by calling (918) 647-3701 or (918) 647-4880 or come by the office located at 103 North Church Street in the LeFlore County Court House Annex.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the LeFlore County Election Board office, at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in LeFlore County or by going online to www.elections.ok.gov.
