Howe senior wants to end career with that elusive gold ball

Howe basketball senior Jalei Oglesby has just about done it all. She’s become the third all-time leading scorer in Oklahoma 5-on-5 girls basketball, amassed 1,000 career rebounds, set two tournament individual scoring records [this season at the Kingston New Year’s Classic and last year at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Ark.], now made the Class 2A State Tournament for all four varsity years, been a part of five county championships and even made state in softball.

However, the one thing that has eluded the Arkansas Tech University basketball signee is a state championship — in both sports she plays, with basketball being her favorite. Oglesby said she would trade all those accolades for that gold ball.