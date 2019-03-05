Howe senior wants to end career with that elusive gold ball

GETTING HER FINAL SHOT — Howe senior Jalei Oglesby, right, drives in for a lay-up against Chouteau-Mazie in the Class 2A Area Tournament finals Friday night at Checotah Events Center. Oglesby will play in her fourth straight state tournament this week, hoping to end her career with a state title and a gold ball. Photo by Holly Cooper
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Howe basketball senior Jalei Oglesby has just about done it all. She’s become the third all-time leading scorer in Oklahoma 5-on-5 girls basketball, amassed 1,000 career rebounds, set two tournament individual scoring records [this season at the Kingston New Year’s Classic and last year at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Ark.], now made the Class 2A State Tournament for all four varsity years, been a part of five county championships and even made state in softball.
However, the one thing that has eluded the Arkansas Tech University basketball signee is a state championship — in both sports she plays, with basketball being her favorite. Oglesby said she would trade all those accolades for that gold ball.

Category:

Files: 
PDF icon CLASS 2A GIRLS STATE BRACKET.pdf