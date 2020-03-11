Howe superintendent to be honored

HOWE – Howe Public Schools Superintendent Scott Parks has been selected for the Oklahoma Youth Expo chairman award.

The award is to honor his accomplishments and support on behalf of students of the Howe Future Farmers of America and 4-H programs. He was chosen by the ANSI Board of Directors in consultation with the Oklahoma Youth Expo Awards Committee.

Parks will be recognized at 2 p.m. March 19 at State Faire Arena in Oklahoma City in conjunction with activities at the Oklahoma Youth Expo.