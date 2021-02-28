Howe teams, Pocola girls win regionals, more basketball playoff scores, schedule

Howe's basketball teams and Pocola's girls teams won their regional finals on Saturday. Below are all the day's playoff scores, followed by the upcoming schedule. This will be updated later with the game time for Red Oak boys' state tournament matchup.

Girls

Class 4A Area IV regional consolation final at Verdigris

Broken Bow 51, Poteau 31

Class 3A Area IV regional consolation final at Antlers

Idabel 72, Heavener 68 (OT)

Class 2A Area II regional final at Hulbert

Pocola 63, Oklahoma Union 26

Class 2A Area IV regional final at Warner

Howe 72, Warner 49

Class B Area IV consolation final at Byng

Varnum 52, Whitesboro 41

Boys

Class 3A Area IV regional consolation final at Spiro

Spiro 38, Vian 37 (OT)

Class 2A Area II regional consolation final at Hulbert

Hulbert 58, Pocola 47

Class 2A Area IV regional final

Howe 65, Sallisaw Central 44

Class B Area II consolation final at Stroud

Red Oak 53, Pittsburg 51 (OT)

Class B Area IV consolation final at Byng

Cyril 54, Buffalo Valley 32

Schedule

Tuesday

Class B state tournament at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Red Oak boys vs. Forgan 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 3A Area IV playoff first round at Henryetta

Spiro boys vs. Roland 3 p.m.

Friday

Class 2A Area II final at Fort Gibson

Pocola girls vs. Dale 6 p.m.

Class 2A Area IV final at Seminole

Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.

Howe boys vs. Pawnee 8 p.m.