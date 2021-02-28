Howe teams, Pocola girls win regionals, more basketball playoff scores, schedule
Howe's basketball teams and Pocola's girls teams won their regional finals on Saturday. Below are all the day's playoff scores, followed by the upcoming schedule. This will be updated later with the game time for Red Oak boys' state tournament matchup.
Girls
Class 4A Area IV regional consolation final at Verdigris
Broken Bow 51, Poteau 31
Class 3A Area IV regional consolation final at Antlers
Idabel 72, Heavener 68 (OT)
Class 2A Area II regional final at Hulbert
Pocola 63, Oklahoma Union 26
Class 2A Area IV regional final at Warner
Howe 72, Warner 49
Class B Area IV consolation final at Byng
Varnum 52, Whitesboro 41
Boys
Class 3A Area IV regional consolation final at Spiro
Spiro 38, Vian 37 (OT)
Class 2A Area II regional consolation final at Hulbert
Hulbert 58, Pocola 47
Class 2A Area IV regional final
Howe 65, Sallisaw Central 44
Class B Area II consolation final at Stroud
Red Oak 53, Pittsburg 51 (OT)
Class B Area IV consolation final at Byng
Cyril 54, Buffalo Valley 32
Schedule
Tuesday
Class B state tournament at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City
Red Oak boys vs. Forgan 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class 3A Area IV playoff first round at Henryetta
Spiro boys vs. Roland 3 p.m.
Friday
Class 2A Area II final at Fort Gibson
Pocola girls vs. Dale 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area IV final at Seminole
Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.
Howe boys vs. Pawnee 8 p.m.
Category: