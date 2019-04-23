Hunting Trash Instead of Eggs

Multiple local organizations and groups came together in the parking lot of Strike-A-Lot lanes for the Poteau Annual Community Wide Trash Off. The Trash Off sees local groups coming together yearly to compete for awards for picking up the most trash in an effort to beautify the city.

Mayor Scotty White was onsite, smiling in overalls, boots, and a reflective vest as he encouraged the many church groups, community clubs, and scout troops in attendance.

For two hours, clutches of yellow-vested Easter weekend hunters could be seen searching. These groups were ferreting not for eggs or sweet treats, but trash.

The LeFlore County Roller Derby Maidens of Mayhem, Oldcastle Infrastructure, Green Country Cowboy Church, and The Thornburg Families, and Cub Scout Pack 453 came away as the most heavily laden, in their respective categories.