I’m Worried About Our Next Meal

For 1 in 6 Oklahomans, knowing where their next meal is coming from is a challenge outside of a crisis. As COVID-19 continues to present new challenges for our community, food security is finding its way to the top.

If you are struggling to meet your individual or family nutritional needs, systems have been set up to give you some relief from the worry and stress that accompanies hunger.

Here are a few resources to get you started:

• Use the Oklahoma 2-1-1 Resource Directory to see a list of COVID-19 specific food resources near you. These resources are updated with the most current information, including which locations are still open and providing food boxes.

• Check out your local school district’s website for information on meal availability. All schools participating in the National Free and Reduced School Lunch Program have been given permission to continue serving breakfast and lunch “grab and go” style. A list was also compiled and published by News 9 last week with a summary of hours, locations and information by school site.

If you are still unsure where to go for help, please reach out and ask. COVID-19 is challenging us as individuals, families and communities. Don’t let figuring out where your next meal is coming from add to that stress. Give us a call at (877) 215-8336, and let us give you a hand.