It's Election Day — go vote for your candidates

It's Election Day in LeFlore County and the surrounding areas.

Voting polls will be open until 7 tonight.

There is one state question on the ballots for today, State Question 802 — which, if passed, will expand Medicaid coverage.

There are such races as LeFlore County Sheriff and the LeFlore County Commissioner District 2 seat, along with two school board elections for one seat in each up for grabs — in Heavener and Leflore.

Here are all the races and their respective candidates.

Check out www.poteaudailynews.com for results from today's election.

School Board Seats

Heavener — Randy L. Steelman and Danny Yandell.

Leflore — Renee Johnson and Toby L. Vocque.

Republican

LeFlore County Sheriff — Donnie Edwards, Rodney Derryberry and Dwayne Frizzell.

LeFlore County Commissioner District 2 — Cody Covey, Paul LaRosa and Tracy Lovell.

State Representative District 3 — Lundy Kiger and Rick West.

State Representative District 15 — Randy Randleman and Angie Brinlee.

State Representative District 17 — Jim Grego and Shannon Rowell.

State Senate District 5 — Jimmy Westbrook, George Burns, Justin Jackson.

United States Representative District 2 — Markwayne Mullin, Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins.

United States Senate — Jim Inhofe, John Tompkins, J.J. Stitt and Neil Mavis.

Corporate Commissioner — Harold D. Spradling and Todd Hiett.

Democratic

State Senate District 5 — Randy Coleman and Bevon Rogers.

United States Senate — Elysabeth Britt, Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu and R.O. "Joe" Cassity Jr.