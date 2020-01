January LeFlore County sports calendar

High School basketball

Jan. 2

Panama vs. Buffalo Valley

Jan. 3

Heavener at Hartshorne

Spiro at Sallisaw

Howe vs. Talihina

Jan. 6

Heavener at Wilburton

LeFlore at McCurtain

Jan. 7

Poteau at Checotah

Pocola vs. Talihina

Howe vs. Panama

Spiro at Stilwell

Red Oak at Midway

Jan. 9-11

Poteau at Henryetta Invitational Tournament at Muscogee Creek Nation Dome in Okmulgee (first round Jan. 9: Poteau boys vs. Wilburton 5:40 p.m., Poteau girls vs. Okmulgee 7 p.m.)

Howe, Talihina at Kingston New Year Classic (first round Jan. 9: Howe vs. Talihina girls 1:40 p.m., Talihina vs. Latta 3 p.m., Howe boys vs. Atoka 5:40 p.m.)

Cameron, Whitesboro at Webbers Falls Tournament

Red Oak, McCurtain at Muskogee Shriners Tournament

Jan. 9

Spiro at Pocola

Rock Island Conference Tournament first round at Buffalo Valley: Clayton girls vs. Panola 4 p.m., Wister boys vs. Panola 5:20 p.m., Wister girls vs. Buffalo Valley 6:40 p.m., LeFlore boys vs. Buffalo Valley 8 p.m.

Keota vs. Braggs

Jan. 10

Bokoshe vs. Keota

Rock Island Conference Tournament semifinals at Buffalo Valley: LeFlore vs. Wister-Buffalo Valley winner 4 p.m., Clayton boys vs. Wister-Panola winner 5:20 p.m., Kinta girls vs. Clayton-Panola winner 6:40 p.m., Kinta boys vs. LeFlore-Buffalo Valley winner 8 p.m.

Jan. 11

Rock Island Conference Tournament final round:

Jan. 13

Poteau vs. Muldrow

Jan. 14

Pocola at Wilburton

Spiro vs. Roland

Wister vs. Kinta (homecoming: ceremony 6 p.m., boys game 6:30 p.m., girls game 8 p.m.)

Heavener vs. Hartshorne

Talihina vs. Stigler

Howe vs. Idabel

Whitesboro vs. Smithville

LeFlore vs. Clayton

Arkoma vs. Gore

Buffalo Valley vs. Braggs

Red Oak vs. Caddo

McCurtain vs. Keota

Jan. 16

Poteau at Stilwell

Howe at Wilburton

Buffalo Valley vs. Wister

Red Oak vs. Whitesboro

Bokoshe at Porum

Kinta vs. Clayton

Jan. 17

Poteau vs. Sallisaw

Heavener at Stigler

Pocola vs. Hartshorne

Spiro at Checotah

Talihina at Wilburton

Arkoma vs. Okay

Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta

Keota vs. Gore

McCurtain vs. Webbers Falls

Jan. 20-25

LeFlore County Tournament

Jan. 20

Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton

Jan. 20-25

Keota at Porum Cross Telephone Tournament

Jan. 21

Red Oak at Hartshorne

Jan. 24

McCurtain vs. Kinta

Jan. 23-25

Buffalo Valley at Wapanucka Tournament

Jan. 27

Buffalo Valley at Haileyville

Bokoshe vs. Porum

Red Oak at Savanna

Jan. 28

Poteau vs. Checotah

Heavener vs. Pocola

Spiro vs. Stilwell

Panama vs. Kinta

Talihina vs. Hartshorne

Cameron at Battiest

Wister at Quinton

Whitesboro vs. LeFlore

Arkoma vs. McCurtain

Keota at Webbers Falls

Jan. 30

Buffalo Valley vs. Cameron (homecoming: boys game 6:30 p.m., girls game 8 p.m.)

LeFlore at Kinta

Wister at Wilburton

Whitesboro at Haworth

Jan. 31

Poteau vs. Stilwell

Talihina vs. Pocola

Heavener vs. Wilburton

Spiro at Quinton

Howe vs. Red Oak

Panama vs. Clayton

Arkoma at Keota (homecoming: boys game 6:30 p.m., girls game 8 p.m.)

Bokoshe at Braggs

McCurtain at Porum

Editor’s note: Unless otherwise noted, non-tournament high-school basketball matchups have girls games starting at 6:30 p.m. and boys games at 8 p.m.

High school wrestling

Jan. 2

Poteau vs. Vian

Jan. 10-11

Poteau at Cushing Tournament

Jan. 23

Poteau at Sallisaw quad meet

Jan. 24-25

Poteau at Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw

Junior high basketball

Jan. 2

Panama vs. Buffalo Valley

Jan. 3

Panama vs. Hodgen 4 p.m.

Jan. 6-11

LeFlore County Tournament

Jan. 6

LeFlore at McCurtain

Jan. 7

Cameron vs. Keota 4 p.m.

Jan. 10

Bokoshe vs. Keota 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 13-15

Hodgen Tournament

Jan. 13

Pansy Kidd Middle School boys vs. Stigler 4:30 p.m.

PKMS girls at Stigler 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Gore 5:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Talihina 4:30 p.m.

Spiro girls at Roland 4 p.m.

Spiro boys vs. Roland 4 p.m.

Jan. 14

Whitesboro vs. Smithville 4 p.m.

Jan. 16

PKMS boys vs. Sallisaw at Poteau HS 4:30 p.m.

PKMS girls at Sallisaw 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Wilburton 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Panama 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Wister 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.

Shady Point vs. Arkoma 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

Jan. 20

Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton 4 p.m.

Jan. 21

Shady Point vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

Fanshawe vs. Monroe 4 p.m.

Jan. 23

Shady Point vs. Bell 4 p.m.

Hodgen vs. Monroe 1 p.m.

Fanshawe vs. Tuskahoma 4 p.m.

Jan. 24

Cameron vs. Hodgen 4 p.m.

Shady Point at Albion 5 p.m.

Jan 27-30

Poteau Tournament

Jan. 27

Pocola boys vs. Heavener, girls at Heavener 4:30 p.m.

Talihina vs. Howe 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Monroe 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Haileyville 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Hodgen 4:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Fanshawe 4 p.m.

Shady Point at Moffett 4 p.m.

Arkoma at McCurtain 5:30 p.m.

Jan 28

Pocola at Red Oak 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Howe vs. Hodgen 5 p.m.

Fanshawe at Albion 3 p.m.

Jan. 30

Heavener vs. Howe 5 p.m.

Cameron at Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Talihina girls vs. Stigler, boys at Stigler 5 p.m.

LeFlore at Kinta 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 5:30 p.m.

Junior high wrestling

Jan. 2

Poteau vs. Vian

Jan. 20

Poteau at Fort Gibson quad meet