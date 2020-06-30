June 30, 2020 Election Results (FINAL UPDATE)
Here are the June 30, 2020 LeFlore County final election results.
LeFlore County Sheriff
Rodney Derryberry 2,013-z
Donnie Edwards 1,427-z
Dwayne Frizzell 1,062
LeFlore County Commissioner District 2 Seat
Cody Covey 1,109-y
Paul LaRosa 667
Tracy Lovell 303
Heavener School Board Seat
Danny Yandell 354-y
Randy L. Steelman 300
Leflore School Board Seat
Toby L. Vocque 139-y
Renee Johnson 130
Republican State Representative District 3
Rick West 1,852-y
Lundy Kiger 1,580
Republican State Rrepresentive District 15
Randy Randleman 469-y
Angie Brinlee 147
Republican State Representative District 17
Jim Grego 113-y
Shannon Rowell 60
Republican State Representative District 1
Eddy Dempsey 205-y
Eric Ensley 82
State Senate District 5
Republicans
George Burns 546-y
Justin Jackson 401
Jimmy Westbrook 241
Democratic
Randy Coleman 634-y
Bevon Rogers 174
Republican United States Representive District 2
Markwayne Mullin 3,403-xy
Joseph Silk 738
Rhonda Hopkins 336
United States Senate
Republican
Jim Inhofe 2,739-xy
J.J. Stitt 1,279
John Tompkins 282
Neil Mavis 171
Democratic
Abby Broyles 1,321-y
R.O. "Joe" Cassity Jr. 701
Sheila Bilyeu 425
Elysabeth Britt 406
Republican Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner
Todd Hiett 2,616-xy
Harold D. Spradling 1,580
State Question 802
No 4,579-y
Yes 3,312
x — United States Congressmen Winners in LeFlore County.
y — LeFlore County Election Winners
z — Will be in future run-off to decide LeFlore County Sheriff winner.
Editor's Note: Go to https://www.ok.gov/elections/ to check statewide results.
