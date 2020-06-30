June 30, 2020 Election Results (FINAL UPDATE)

Here are the June 30, 2020 LeFlore County final election results.

LeFlore County Sheriff

Rodney Derryberry 2,013-z

Donnie Edwards 1,427-z

Dwayne Frizzell 1,062

LeFlore County Commissioner District 2 Seat

Cody Covey 1,109-y

Paul LaRosa 667

Tracy Lovell 303

Heavener School Board Seat

Danny Yandell 354-y

Randy L. Steelman 300

Leflore School Board Seat

Toby L. Vocque 139-y

Renee Johnson 130

Republican State Representative District 3

Rick West 1,852-y

Lundy Kiger 1,580

Republican State Rrepresentive District 15

Randy Randleman 469-y

Angie Brinlee 147

Republican State Representative District 17

Jim Grego 113-y

Shannon Rowell 60

Republican State Representative District 1

Eddy Dempsey 205-y

Eric Ensley 82

State Senate District 5

Republicans

George Burns 546-y

Justin Jackson 401

Jimmy Westbrook 241

Democratic

Randy Coleman 634-y

Bevon Rogers 174

Republican United States Representive District 2

Markwayne Mullin 3,403-xy

Joseph Silk 738

Rhonda Hopkins 336

United States Senate

Republican

Jim Inhofe 2,739-xy

J.J. Stitt 1,279

John Tompkins 282

Neil Mavis 171

Democratic

Abby Broyles 1,321-y

R.O. "Joe" Cassity Jr. 701

Sheila Bilyeu 425

Elysabeth Britt 406

Republican Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner

Todd Hiett 2,616-xy

Harold D. Spradling 1,580

State Question 802

No 4,579-y

Yes 3,312

x — United States Congressmen Winners in LeFlore County.

y — LeFlore County Election Winners

z — Will be in future run-off to decide LeFlore County Sheriff winner.

Editor's Note: Go to https://www.ok.gov/elections/ to check statewide results.