June 30, 2020 Election Results (FINAL UPDATE, INCLUDING EDITOR'S NOTE ON LEFLORE SCHOOL BOARD RACE)
Here are the June 30, 2020 LeFlore County final election results.
LeFlore County Sheriff
Rodney Derryberry 2,013-z
Donnie Edwards 1,427-z
Dwayne Frizzell 1,062
LeFlore County Commissioner District 2 Seat
Cody Covey 1,109-y
Paul LaRosa 667
Tracy Lovell 303
Heavener School Board Seat
Danny Yandell 354-y
Randy L. Steelman 300
Leflore School Board Seat
Renee Johnson 199-y
Toby L. Vocque 186
Editor's Note: Three of the eight precincts of this district are outside LeFlore County, and their results were not available until Wednesday morning.
Republican State Representative District 3
Rick West 1,852-y
Lundy Kiger 1,580
Republican State Rrepresentive District 15
Randy Randleman 469-y
Angie Brinlee 147
Republican State Representative District 17
Jim Grego 113-y
Shannon Rowell 60
Republican State Representative District 1
Eddy Dempsey 205-y
Eric Ensley 82
State Senate District 5
Republicans
George Burns 546-y
Justin Jackson 401
Jimmy Westbrook 241
Democratic
Randy Coleman 634-y
Bevon Rogers 174
Republican United States Representive District 2
Markwayne Mullin 3,403-xy
Joseph Silk 738
Rhonda Hopkins 336
United States Senate
Republican
Jim Inhofe 2,739-xy
J.J. Stitt 1,279
John Tompkins 282
Neil Mavis 171
Democratic
Abby Broyles 1,321-y
R.O. "Joe" Cassity Jr. 701
Sheila Bilyeu 425
Elysabeth Britt 406
Republican Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner
Todd Hiett 2,616-xy
Harold D. Spradling 1,580
State Question 802
No 4,579-y
Yes 3,312
x — United States Congressmen Winners in LeFlore County.
y — LeFlore County Election Winners
z — Will be in future run-off to decide LeFlore County Sheriff winner.
Editor's Note: Go to https://www.ok.gov/elections/ to check statewide results.
