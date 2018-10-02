Keota couple hurt in crash

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday in northern LeFlore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Verna Arterburn, 71, and Edmond Arterburn, 81, both of Keota, were taken by LeFlore County EMS to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark.

Verna Arterburn was treated and released with an arm injury. Edmond Arterburn was transferred to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., where he was listed in stable condition with a trunk injury.

Trooper Cody Jackson said the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 59/state Highway 9 three miles south and a mile east of Cowlington.

The trooper said the 2011 Ford pickup driven by Verna Arterburn was westbound when it ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels. Jackson listed inattention as the cause of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Troopers Josh Blake and Michael Scantling and the Spiro Fire Department.