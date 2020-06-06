Keota woman injured in Friday morning accident

A Keota woman was injured in Friday morning accident on Oklahoma State Highway 31 in Haskell County.

According to the report made by Trooper Sean Haney of the Haskell County Detachment of Troop C, Crystal Smith, 39, of Keota, was driving a tractor westbound on Highway 31 six miles west of McCurtain when a 17-year-old juvenile male, whose name was not released, tried to pass her in his 2006 Chrysler 300.

According to Haney's report, the male's vehicle in the attempt to pass Smith's tractor struck the driver's side rear tire, causing both units to depart the roadway.

Smith was transported by Pafford Emergency Management Service to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where she was admitted in stable condition with head, internal and external trunk, arm and leg injuries. The male teenager, who was not wearing his seat belt, was not injured in the accident, although his vehicle's airbags did deploy.

Haney was assisted at the scene by the Haskell County Sheriff's Department, the Lequire and McCurtain fire department and the Pafford EMS.