Key dates for spring sports

Baseball

Apirl 5-10

LeFlore County Baseball Tournament

April 15-17

Wister Tournament

April 22-23

Class A-B district tournaments

April 29-30

Class A-B regionals

Class 2A-4A bi-districts

May 6-8

Class A-B state tournaments

Class 2A-4A regionals

May 13-15

Class 2A-4A state tournaments

Softball

April 1-3

Howe Lady Lion Classic

April 9

Class A-5A District pairings released

April 12-15

LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament

April 16

Class 6A regional pairings released

April 24

Class A-5A district tournaments

April 29

Class A-6A regionals

May 4-5

State tournaments

Soccer

April 23

Final day for district matches

May 3

Class 3A-4A playoffs first round

May 6

Class 3A-4A playoffs second round

May 11

Class 3A-4A semifinals

May 14-15

state championships

Golf

April 12

Poteau tournament at Choctaw Country Club

April 20

Class 2A-3A girls qualifying tournaments

April 26

Class 2A-3A boys qualifying tournaments

April 27

Girls regionals

May 3

Boys regionals

May 5-6

Girls state tournaments

May 10-11

Boys state tournaments

Track and field

March 30

Heavener meet

April 22

Regional track assignments released

April 30

Class A, 3A regionals

May 1

Class 2A, 4A regionals

May 7

Class 3A state meet at Catoosa

May 8

State meets (Class A at Cherokee, Class 2A at Ardmore, Class 4A at Catoosa