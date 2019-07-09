A lady of many interests

Margaret Scoggins likes flowers -- and bees and stained glass and hummingbirds and hiking -- and the list goes on.Scoggins came by her love of all things natural quite naturally. She said she grew up in the city but her parents always made sure she had access to the great outdoors."My mother always liked flowers and she knew what most of flowers in the Ohio woods were," she said. "I was always out with her and just kind of learned about them."It wasn't just her mother teaching her about the flowers, but her father made they took vacations and road trips where she could hike and experience nature at it's best.Then life changed and a marriage ended badly and Scoggins was ready for some new adventures. She packed up her young daughter and moved to Oklahoma and had to start learning alk over again."I bought the land, sight unseen and got here and we started building the house," she said. When she says "they" built the house, she means she and her daughter did the work, not that they paid a contractor.Scoggins original home, just off Concer Road was a simple frame house, but it was a roof that met there needs. Perched on top of a hill with trees, flowered and wildlife galore, gave Scoggins plenty of reason to learn all she could about the beauty around her."I was used to all the flowers of the Ohio woodlands, but then I had to learn all the prairie flowers," she said.With the help of some nature books, Scoggins began her quest to know her environment. Of course, she had to work. Some where along the way she met her husband, together they hiked the woods and prairie around her home.Then came the bees. Together, they set out 10-15 bee yards with ten hives or more."We had to know what our bees were foraging on. There are things out there that bloom in February, that our bees would collect their pollen," she said. As they worked with the bees, they worked on the house, building on when they could afford it. Still, always hiking their woods, collecting plant cuttings they found interesting."I always had a dog to hike with. We are breaking in a new dog now. She has just started hiking with me," she said. Time has slowed her some, but she goes out to enjoy her woods.She walks out her backdoor and admires all the plants in pots-- pots that she now takes in every winter to the screened and close in porch, built by she and her husband."Some of these plants are years old. I've always believed in sharing my plants," she said.Not only does she share her plants, but she enjoys plants that others share with her. Including two rows of thornless blackberries, tiger lillies and lantana.Today, they enjoy the hummingbirds outside their windows, cardinals in he trees and the deer and small mammals that wander through their yard."Everyone should get out and enjoy nature. They don't know what they are missing by not being a part of it," she said.