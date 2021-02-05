Lamplight Theater Restoration Project to have radio auction today

The Heavener Lamplight Theater Restoration Project will have a radio auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on KPRV Radio 92.5 FM.

There is an enormous list of prizes, ranging from gift cards to meal vouchers to furniture, and much more.

There are three numbers to call to make bids during today’s radio auction — (918) 413-0515, (918) 413-2534 or (918) 721-5885.

For additional information, contact Barbara Tyson by telephone at (918) 653-2187 or e-mail to barbarajtyson34@gmail.com.