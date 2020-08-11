Lankford meets with mayor, CASC president, EOMC CEO in Tuesday morning visit to Poteau

Three key Poteau citizens — Mayor Scotty White, Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner and Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter — had the opportunity to have a conversation with Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford on Tuesday morning at The Coffee Cup. The distinguished senator wanted to get a local view of things in Poteau and southeast Oklahoma during a two-day trip, which started Monday and ended Tuesday night in McAlester.

"i'm just trying to see what's going on and how things are really going in the economy, what they're seeing in jobs, in the hospital (Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center), the movement of COVID-19," Lankford said. "It's different seeing a number on a screen vs. actually getting to talk to someone who's treating patients, who is interacting and knows what's happening in the economy. For me, there's no substitute to being here and getting a chance to ask questions. I want to know what's happening in the churches, the hospitals, what's happening in the cities and communities. I was in several towns (Monday) and I went to several more towns (Tuesday). I ended up in McAlester by late (Tuesday) night. I'll just keep going. It's an opportunity to be able to get the feel on the ground because it's very different. I work so much in (Washington) D.C. that when I get a chance to get home, I want to be out, be able to see people and be able to see what's going on. That makes a big difference."