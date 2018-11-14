LCYS Angel Tree donations invited

It’s angel time again.

LeFlore County Youth Services Inc. accepted Adopt-An-Angel applications the entire month of October and had 436 Angels being turned in for gifts.

“The Angel Tree Program is very special to us … we are able every year to help lots of county children receive a Christmas gift, thanks to the generous donations from our wonderful supporters,” LCYS Director Terri Krebs said.

The program is open to anyone who lives in LeFlore County and whose children will not be receiving gifts by any other means.

The donation process has begun and will run through Dec. 8, and for a donation of $40 you can adopt an angel.

“We have angels from all the cities in our county, and you can request to adopt an angel from your town or your child’s age. If you would like more information about this program please stop by our office at 510 N. Broadway and speak with Jenni Maggard. No phone calls please,” Krebs said.