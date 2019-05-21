LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games Girls/Boys Rosters

Games at 6 and 8 tonight at Howe

North Girls

Poteau — Hannah Baker, Haleigh Stone and Whitley Tramel.

Arkoma — Madisen O’Neal, Libby Sharp and Trisha Walden.

Bokoshe — Adriona Bowen and Kalee Kingsborough.

Cameron — Amber Battice.

Pocola — Shakyrah Gladness and Dache’ Benge.

Coaches — Dennis Wright (Poteau) and Eric Ladd (Pocola).

South Girls

Heavener — Callee Jo Dunigan.

Howe — Jalei Oglesby and Rachel Beames.

Leflore — Kenzie Pope.

Panama — Aubrey Powell.

Talihina — Kailee Daney, Shay Hill and Sierra Stowell.

Wister — Hailey Brown.

Coaches — Chris Brown (Howe) and David Morris (Talihina).

North Boys

Arkoma — Cade Weatherton.

Panama — Dawson Choate, James Southerland, Connor Tackett and Luis Yarberry.

Pocola — Darrien Thomas.

Spiro — Deontei Braggs, Ty Clayton, Presley Kindrix, Jamie Lashley, Tylor Perry, Jaxson Rogers.

Coaches — Wes Tackett (Panama) and Dustin Gist (Spiro).

South Boys

Poteau — Jarrett Gregory, Kyson Hardaway, Atticus Pate, Quincy Pate and Christian Scott.

Heavener — Braxton Sullivan.

Howe — Garrett Allen, Mick Brimfield and Haydon Hall.

Leflore — Stetson Adams.

Whitesboro — Trevor Roberts and Bobby Rose.

Coaches — Billy Karr (Whitesboro) and Derek Barlow (Wister).