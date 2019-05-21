LeFlore County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games Girls/Boys Rosters
Games at 6 and 8 tonight at Howe
North Girls
Poteau — Hannah Baker, Haleigh Stone and Whitley Tramel.
Arkoma — Madisen O’Neal, Libby Sharp and Trisha Walden.
Bokoshe — Adriona Bowen and Kalee Kingsborough.
Cameron — Amber Battice.
Pocola — Shakyrah Gladness and Dache’ Benge.
Coaches — Dennis Wright (Poteau) and Eric Ladd (Pocola).
South Girls
Heavener — Callee Jo Dunigan.
Howe — Jalei Oglesby and Rachel Beames.
Leflore — Kenzie Pope.
Panama — Aubrey Powell.
Talihina — Kailee Daney, Shay Hill and Sierra Stowell.
Wister — Hailey Brown.
Coaches — Chris Brown (Howe) and David Morris (Talihina).
North Boys
Arkoma — Cade Weatherton.
Panama — Dawson Choate, James Southerland, Connor Tackett and Luis Yarberry.
Pocola — Darrien Thomas.
Spiro — Deontei Braggs, Ty Clayton, Presley Kindrix, Jamie Lashley, Tylor Perry, Jaxson Rogers.
Coaches — Wes Tackett (Panama) and Dustin Gist (Spiro).
South Boys
Poteau — Jarrett Gregory, Kyson Hardaway, Atticus Pate, Quincy Pate and Christian Scott.
Heavener — Braxton Sullivan.
Howe — Garrett Allen, Mick Brimfield and Haydon Hall.
Leflore — Stetson Adams.
Whitesboro — Trevor Roberts and Bobby Rose.
Coaches — Billy Karr (Whitesboro) and Derek Barlow (Wister).
Category: