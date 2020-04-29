LeFlore County Bass Club fishing schedule
The LeFlore County Bass Club schedule will be updated with tournaments that were postponed in the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic being rescheduled.
LeFlore County Bass Club tournaments
May 16
Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)
May 24
Lake Eufaula (Highway 9 East)
June 6
Pine Creek Lake (Lost Rapids)
June 21
Robert S. Kerr Reservoir (Applegate)
Oct. 17-18
2020 Classic at Iron Lake (The draw for the lake will be at the June 21 tournament.)
Open tournaments
May 9
Lake Sardis (Potato Hills South)
July 1
Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)
Aug. 15
Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)
Sept. 12
Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)
Thursday Night Jackpots
June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20
2020 Jackpot Championship: Sept. 27 (All jackpots will be at Wister Lake. 6-9 p.m. each event)
LeFlore County Junior Bassmasters: May 2 Junior Bassmaster’s Championship Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)
For further information or to ask questions, call the Jody Ray Adams fishing hotline at 918-649-7387.
