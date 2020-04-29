LeFlore County Bass Club fishing schedule

The LeFlore County Bass Club schedule will be updated with tournaments that were postponed in the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic being rescheduled.

LeFlore County Bass Club tournaments

May 16

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

May 24

Lake Eufaula (Highway 9 East)

June 6

Pine Creek Lake (Lost Rapids)

June 21

Robert S. Kerr Reservoir (Applegate)

Oct. 17-18

2020 Classic at Iron Lake (The draw for the lake will be at the June 21 tournament.)

Open tournaments

May 9

Lake Sardis (Potato Hills South)

July 1

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Aug. 15

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Sept. 12

Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

Thursday Night Jackpots

June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20

2020 Jackpot Championship: Sept. 27 (All jackpots will be at Wister Lake. 6-9 p.m. each event)

LeFlore County Junior Bassmasters: May 2 Junior Bassmaster’s Championship Wister Lake (Ward’s Landing)

For further information or to ask questions, call the Jody Ray Adams fishing hotline at 918-649-7387.