LeFlore County Bass Club tournament schedule

LeFlore County Bass Club tournaments

For more information on LCBC tournaments of all kinds, call or text the Jody Ray Adams Fishing Hotline at 918-649-7387.

March 13

Lost Rapids at Pine Creek Lake

March 28

Highway 9 East Landing at Lake Eufaula

April 10

Taylor’s Ferry North at Lake Fort Gibson

April 24

Potato Hills South at Lake Sardis

May 8

Ward’s Landing on Lake Wister

May 23

Applegate Cove at Robert S. Kerr Reservoir

June 5

Grasshopper Landing at Broken Bow Lake

Open tournaments

Saturday

Grasshopper Landing on Broken Bow Lake

April 17

Potato Hills South at Lake Sardis

June 19, July 17, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11

Ward’s Landing at Lake Wister

Oct. 2-3

LeFlore County Bass Club 2021 Classic (will draw for which lake on June 5 at Broken Bow Lake)

LeFlore County Junior Bassmasters Tournaments

March 6

Grasshopper Landing at Broken Bow Lake

March 27

Ward's Landing on Lake Wister

March 20

Highway 9 East Landing on Lake Eufaula

April 11

Ward’s Landing on Lake Wister

May 1

Championship tournament at Ward’s Landing on Lake Wister