LeFlore County Court House to begin limited access immediately

The LeFlore County Court House immediately will take precautions for the COVID-19 virus by instituting a limited access plan, which was unanimously approved during Tuesday morning's LeFlore County Budget Board Emergency Meeting.

The court house only will be accessible through the west entrance off Church Street, and each office will limit how many visitors at a time can be seen.

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department will have a deputy/representative at the west door for check-in purposes as well as to help keep the number of people entering the court house to as minimum as possible to combat the coronavirus.