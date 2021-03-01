LeFlore County Detention Center escapee caught Monday morning

After escaping from the LeFlore County Detention Center on Feb. 12, Jeromy Call, 38, of Panama was apprehended around 6:45 a.m. Monday approximately 1.5 miles west of Panama.

“He was asleep, wrapped up in a blanket when they found him (Monday) morning,” LeFlore County Sheriff Department Investigator Gerald Woodral said. “We blocked off about a 3/4-mile square area” for the search, which included a total of 15 individuals who were from either the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, local police departments or Tribal Police. Woodrall said Sheriff’s Department Deputy Gary Summers, who was out in the woods around Panama, spotted him with the aid of night vision equipment around 10 p.m. Sunday, which instigated the search. Woodral said that several calls came in to the Sheriff’s Department saying they saw Call in the area.

Call originally was put into the LeFlore County Detention Center on five combined counts of either first- or second-degree burglary. Woodrall said that Call “was looking at 20 years” in jail prior to his escaping.

Woodral said Call was able to escape the LeFlore County Detention Center due to a lapse in security by staff. Woodrall said that while no criminal charges will be filed against the security staff, there were some job terminations over the incident.

Prior to being arrested on the five combined counts of burglary, Woodrall said he had been arrested for armed robbery, and that now there could even be more charges added.

“We think he’s involved in several burglaries of homes and autos,” Woodrall said.

Woodrall said Call appeared to have stolen a truck at a transfer station near Talihina to transport himself back to the Panama area.

Woodrall said he had spent a lot of the summertime of last year searching for Call on his five combined counts of first- and second-degree burglary.