LeFlore County gets its 31st COVID-19 case, another Bokoshe resident

After both days of the weekend saw no COVID-19 cases, LeFlore County saw its 31st case confirmed of this current pandemic, a fourth resident in Bokoshe.

All total, there are nine active cases — three in Bokoshe, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two in Spiro and one each in Pocola and southwestern LeFlore County with a Honobia address.

One of the previous Bokoshe cases from last week has become inactive.

Of the 31 cases, there has been one death attributed to LeFlore County, that being a Talihina individual with a Pushmataha County residence. Of the 30 other case, another Talihina case was that of an individual whose residence was in Latimer County.

The first LeFlore County individual to contract COVID-19 was a local person whose residence is that of Moore in Cleveland County, in which the cases as attributed.

LeFlore County Management Director Kim Wheeler said there are 9,587 estimated number of Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.