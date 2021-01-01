LeFlore County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines Thursday
Friday, January 1, 2021
The LeFlore County Health Department (LCHD) will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
This set of vaccines are for Oklahoma residents or Oklahoma workforce personnel in Phase 1, first responders, healthcare workers and anyone older than age 65.
In the LCHD's Facebook post made last Thursday, it said, "We are not accepting individuals with comorbidities under the age of 65 at this time. We hope to move into this tier shortly."
Pre-registeration is required by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4dada82dabfcc07-leflore.
Contact information for assistance can be found in the link.
