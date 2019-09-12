LeFlore County High School Softball Tournament starts Monday

The LeFlore County High School Softball Tournament will have its first pitches on Monday in Panama and Whitesboro. Games continue Tuesday and the final round will be Thursday in Whitesboro. Howe (No. 1 seed), Pocola (No. 2 seed), Whitesboro (No. 3 seed) and LeFlore (No. 4 seed) will have first-round byes. Arkoma will be the only LeFlore County team not participating, leaving it as a 12-team tournament. Open the bracket above to see when each game is scheduled.

Pocola has won the LCT for the past two years. In 2018, Pocola won 9-1 against Howe in the final.