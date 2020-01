LeFlore County High School Tournament Wednesday scores, upcoming schedule

Below are scores from Wednesday action in the LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament, as well as the upcoming schedule.

At Carl Albert State College

Girls consolation semifinal

Talihina 44, Arkoma 23

Boys consolation semifinal

LeFlore 55, Bokoshe 49

Girls 5th place semifinal

Spiro 52, Poteau 37

At Panama

Boys 5th place semifinal

Panama 51, Wister 49

Spiro 70, Cameron 63

Girls consolation semifinal

Panama 62, Wister 39

At Heavener

Girls 5th place semifinal

Whitesboro 63, Cameron 32

Boys consolation semifinal

Arkoma 67, Heavener 66

Schedule

Thursday at Spiro

Consolation finals: Girls: Talihina vs. Panama 4 p.m., boys: LeFlore vs. Arkoma 5:30 p.m.

Girls semifinals: Howe vs. Pocola 7 p.m., LeFlore vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m.

Friday at Spiro

5th place games: Spiro vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m., Spiro vs. Panama 5:30 p.m.

Boys semifinals: Poteau vs. Talihina 7 p.m., Whitesboro vs. Howe 8:30 p.m.

Saturday at Panama

Girls 3rd place game 1 p.m., boys 3rd place game 2:30 p.m.

Saturday at Spiro

Girls final 7 p.m., boys final 8:30 p.m.