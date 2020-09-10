LeFlore County JH Softball Tournament postponed

The LeFlore County Junior High Softball Tournament has been postponed due to rain. The tournament will resume Friday at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex depending on field conditions, with the following schedule:

2 p.m. Wister vs. Howe (G1), Spiro vs. Fanshawe (G2)

3:15 p.m. Panama vs. G1 winner, Heavener vs. G2 winner

4:30 p.m. PKMS vs. Pocola

The tournament is planned to conclude Tuesday in Panama.