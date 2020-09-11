LeFlore County JH Softball Tournament postponed to next week

After more rain fell this morning, the LeFlore County Junior High Softball Tournament was postponed until next week. The second day of games scheduled for Thursday was pushed back, and now is hoped to be picked up Tuesday in Panama as the LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament is holding games at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex that day.

Among other schedule changes in area sports, Wister vs. Whitesboro and Howe vs. Buffalo Valley baseball were rained out. Howe will play BV Tuesday at home in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 11 a.m.