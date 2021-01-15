LeFlore County junior high basketball tournament girls Friday scores, Saturday slate
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, January 15, 2021
POTEAU, OK
Winners semifinals
Howe 27, Monroe 26
Fanshawe 39, Pocola 32
Fifth place semifinals
Whitesboro 46, Hodgen 28
Shady Point 38, Talihina 22
Consolation semifinals
Poteau PKMS 45, Spiro 17
Panama 27, Heavener 19
Saturday
Girls final rounds
Championship
Howe vs. Fanshawe 8 p.m.
Third place game
Pocola vs. Monroe 7 p.m.
Fifth place game
Whitesboro vs. Shady Point 5 p.m.
Consolation final
Panama vs. Poteau PKMS 11 a.m.
Boys final round Saturday
Consolation final
Wister vs. Fanshawe 9:30 a.m.
Fifth place game
Hodgen vs. Heavener 3:30 p.m.
Third place game
Spiro vs. Howe 12:30 p.m.
Championship game
Poteau PKMS vs. Panama 6:30 p.m.
