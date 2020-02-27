LeFlore County Junior livestock shows begins today

LeFlore County FFA members and their younger 4-H counterparts began arriving at the Poteau Activity Recreation Complex (PARC) early Wednesday afternoon with the first entrants for the 2020 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show.

Check in for the goats began Tuesday with most of the goats arriving Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4:30. Sheep were checked in at 5 p.m.

The actual show doesn't get under way until 10 a.m this morning beginning with a wide array of goats.

It doesn't matter if the participants are old-hands like Quade McGee of Whitesboro, who has been showing for more than 15 years, or relative newcomers, like Lillie and Parker Fincher of Talihina, to the stockshow season, the county show is always full of fun and expectations.