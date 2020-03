LeFlore County March 2020 sports calendar

Basketball

March 5

Class B girls state tournament quarterfinals: LeFlore vs. Leedey 2 p.m., McCurtain vs. Lomega 3:30 p.m., Whitesboro vs. Varnum 8:30 p.m. at Yukon High School

Class B boys state tournament quarterfinal: Whitesboro vs. Duke 2 p.m. at Mustang High School

Class 2A Area II boys playoffs: Howe vs. Liberty 8 p.m. at Muskogee Creek Nation Dome in Okmulgee

March 6

Class B girls state tournament semifinals: LeFlore-Leedey winner vs. Whitesboro-Varnum winner 6 p.m., McCurtain-Lomega winner vs. Boise City-Lookeba-Sickles winner 9 a.m. at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Class B boys state tournament semifinals: Whitesboro boys vs. Paden-Tyrone winner 9 p.m. (with a win)

Class 2A Area II playoffs: Howe boys vs. Haskell-Okemah winner 3 p.m., Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6:30 p.m. at Muskogee Creek Nation Dome in Okmulgee

Class 2A Area III final: Talihina boys vs. Dale 8 p.m. in Ada

March 7

Class B state championships: 12 p.m. girls, 7:15 p.m. boys

Class 2A Area II consolation finals: 6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys Muskogee Creek Nation Dome in Okmulgee

Class 2A Area III boys consolation final 8 p.m. at Ada

March 12-14

Class 2A state tournament

Baseball

March 2

Poteau vs. Heavener 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Hackett (Ark.) 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Porum 5:30 p.m.

March 3

Vian at Poteau JV 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Valliant 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola vs. LeFlore 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at McCurtain 4 p.m.

March 5

Poteau vs. Wister 4 p.m.

Panama at Sallisaw Central 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola vs. Spiro 5 p.m.

March 6

Poteau at Roland 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Poteau JV 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Stigler 5 p.m.

Spiro at Muldrow 5 p.m.

Keota at Clayton (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 7

Heavener at Stigler 12 p.m.

Spiro vs. Eufaula 12 p.m., vs. Hilldale 2 p.m.

March 9

Poteau at Idabel 4 p.m.

Heavener at Hugo 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola at Sequoyah Tahlequah 5 p.m.

Cameron at Haileyville 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Muldrow (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Stringtown 3:30 p.m., vs. Midway 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Clayton 4 p.m.

March 10

Poteau vs. Idabel 4 p.m.

Talihina at Whitesboro 3:30 p.m., Whitesboro vs. Quinton 5:30 p.m., Talihina vs. Quinton at Whitesboro 7:30 p.m.

Pocola vs. Sequoyah Tahlequah 5 p.m.

LeFlore at Canadian 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Webbers Falls 5:30 p.m.

Keota vs. Porter 4:30 p.m.

March 12

Poteau at Fort Gibson 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Antlers 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Panama at McCurtain 4 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. McAlester 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro 3:30 p.m. (doubleheader)

Arkoma at Porum 5:30 p.m.

March 12-14

Cameron at Battiest Tournament

March 13

Poteau vs. Red Oak 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Sallisaw Central 4:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Pocola 11 a.m.

LeFlore vs. Caney, Boswell at Caney 12 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Stonewall 12 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

March 14

Poteau vs. McAlester 1 p.m.

Red Oak at Vian 1 p.m.

Keota vs. Liberty, Oklahoma Christian Academy, first game 2 p.m.

March 16

Poteau at Stigler 1 p.m.

Heavener vs. Spiro 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Sallisaw Central 11 a.m.

Panama vs. Savanna 1 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola vs. Salina 1 p.m. (doubleheader)

Cameron at McCurtain 12 p.m., Cameron vs. Oilton at McCurtain 2 p.m., McCurtain vs. Oilton 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Varnum 4 p.m.

March 17

Poteau vs. Stigler 1 p.m.

Heavener at Spiro 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Cameron 1 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Boswell 12 p.m., vs Oilton 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Weleetka 12 p.m.

March 18

Spiro vs. Stigler 11 a.m.

Cameron at Indianola 1 p.m.

March 19

Heavener at Union City Festival

Pocola vs. Meeker 10 8:15 p.m. (Perry Tournament)

March 19-21

LeFlore at Ketchum Hardball Classic

March 20

Heavener vs. Watonga 10 a.m., vs. Dibble 2 p.m.

Talihina vs. Sallisaw Central 1 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola vs. Chisholm 10 a.m., vs. Ponca City JV 4 p.m. (Perry Tournament)

March 23

Poteau vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Talihina vs. Panama 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola vs. Vian 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Hugo 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Gore 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Quinton 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Red Oak 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore at Wister 5:30 p.m.

March 24

Poteau at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Talihina 4 p.m.

Pocola at Vian 4:30 p.m.

Spiro at Hugo 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Cameron at Keota 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. NWA Home School 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton, Haileyville, first game 3:30 p.m.

March 26

Keota vs. Talihina 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Spiro 5 p.m.

March 27

Pocola vs. Talihina 5 p.m.

Red Oak at Claremore 10 a.m. (Tiger/Zebra Classic)

March 26-28

Poteau at McLoud Invitational

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament with Panama

Arkoma, Keota at Webbers Falls Tournament

Heavener, Whitersboro at Smithville Tournament

March 28

LeFlore at Spiro 2 p.m.

March 30

Poteau vs. Checotah 5 p.m.

Panama vs. Wilburton 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Pocola at Westville 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Spiro vs. Atoka 5 p.m.

Cameron at Buffalo Valley 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Whitesboro vs. Battiest 6 p.m.

Keota vs. Gans 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Spiro 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 5:30 p.m.

March 31

Poteau at Checotah 5 p.m.

Pocola vs. Westville 5 p.m.

Spiro at Atoka 5 p.m.

Cameron at Clayton 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Smithville 3:30 p.m., vs. Wright City at Smithville 5:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Gans 4 p.m.

Howe vs. Keota, Battiest, first game 4 p.m.

Slow-pitch softball

March 2

Arkoma at Cameron 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Wister 5 p.m.

Keota at Gans 4:30 p.m.

March 3

Poteau vs. Sallisaw (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Panama 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Porum 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Gans, Cameron at Cameron 5 p.m.

Keota vs. Okay 5:45 p.m.

Wister vs. Quinton 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Vian 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Battiest

Bokoshe vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

March 5

Panama at Stilwell 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Arkoma, Haileyville, first game 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Sallisaw, Vian at Vian, first game 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Red Oak 4 p.m.

March 6

Poteau vs. Broken Bow 5 p.m.

Arkoma at Haileyville Tournament

Heavener vs. Sallisaw 5:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Gans 4 p.m.

March 9

Poteau vs. Stigler, Panama at Stigler 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 4:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Wister 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Gore 4:30 p.m.

March 10

Poteau vs. McAlester 4:30 p.m.

Pocola, Spiro at Sallisaw, first game 4:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Kinta

Wister vs. Gore, Sallisaw Central at Sallisaw Central, first game 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Caddo 4:45 p.m.

March 12

LeFlore vs. Arkoma 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Poteau vs. Spiro 4:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Wister 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Buffalo Valley, Haileyville, first game 4 p.m.

Keota at Cave Springs 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Kinta 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Quinton 4:30 p.m.

March 13

LeFlore vs. Gans, Cave Springs at Gans 2 p.m.

Poteau at Stilwell 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Warner

Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton 4:30 p.m.

March 16

LeFlore Slow-pitch Festival

March 16-17

Poteau, Pocola, Heavener, Howe at Broken Bow Spring Break Bash

March 19

Red Oak Festival including Pocola, Howe

March 23

LeFlore vs. Quinton, Pittsburg, first game 4:30 p.m.

Heavener, Pocola, Talihina at Black Diamond Conference Festival in Hartshorne, first game 11 a.m.

Panama at Spiro 4 p.m.

Howe vs. Bixby, Tahlequah at Tahlequah, first game 5 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Wister, Smithville, first game 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Buffalo Valley 4:30 p.m.

Keota vs. Gans, McCurtain, first game 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Haileyville 4 p.m.

March 24

Poteau vs. Wister 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Battiest, Keota, first game 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg 4 p.m.

Pocola, Heavener, Talihina at Black Diamond Festival in Hartshorne, first game 9:30 a.m.

Heavener vs. Wetumka, Stuart at Stuart, first game 5:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Quinton 4 p.m.

Spiro at Stilwell 5 p.m.

Buffao Valley vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

March 25

March 26

Pocola vs. Poteau 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at Keota 5:45 p.m.

March 27

Poteau vs. Muskogee 11 a.m., vs. Jenks 2 p.m. (Muskogee Slugout Tournament)

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

March 27-28

Howe Lion Classic tournament including Pocola, Wister

Heavener at Webbers Falls tournament

March 28

Poteau vs. Union 12:15 p.m., vs. Tecumseh 1:30 p.m. (Muskogee Slugout Tournament)

March 30

Poteau vs. Oktaha, Hartshorne at Hartshorne, first game 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Howe 5 p.m.

LeFlore at McCurtain 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. Pocola, Stigler, first game 4:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Porum 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Talihina 4:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Arkoma 4:30 p.m.

March 31

Poteau at McAlester 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Hugo 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Spiro 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Panama, Roland, first game 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Gans, Porum at Gans, first game 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Quinton 5:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Howe at Whitesboro 5 p.m.

Soccer

March 3

Poteau at Cascia Hall (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.

Heavener at Wagoner (girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7:30 p.m.)

March 5

Heavener at McAlester (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.)

March 9

Heavener at DeQueen (Ark.) (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.)

March 12

Heavener at Mena (Ark.) (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.)

March 10

Poteau vs. McAlester (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.

March 12-13

Poteau at Wagoner tournament

March 26-27

Heavener at Hooked Up Locust Grove Tournament

March 24

Poteau at Heavener (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.)

March 31

Heavener vs. Regent Prep (girls 5 p.m., boys 7 p.m.)

College baseball

March 3

Carl Albert State College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College 2 p.m.

March 5

CASC vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (doubleheader) 12 p.m.

March 7

CASC vs. Indian Hills Community College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 8

CASC vs. Indian Hills Community College 1 p.m.

March 10

CASC vs. Seminole State College 1 p.m.

March 14

CASC at Tyler Junior College 3 p.m.

March 15

CASC at Tyler Junior College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 19

CASC vs. National Park College (doubleheader) 2 p.m.

March 21

CASC at National Park College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 24

CASC at Eastern Oklahoma State College 6 p.m.

March 26

CASC vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 28

CASC at NOC-Enid (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 31

CASC at Northeast Texas Community College 1 p.m.

College softball

March 2

Carl Albert State College vs. North Arkansas College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 7

CASC vs. Coffeyville Community College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 10

CASC at EOSC (doubleheader) 2 p.m.

March 13

CASC vs. Crowder College at Bentonville, Ark. 12 p.m., vs. Ellsworth Community College at Fayetteville 2 p.m., vs. Mineral Area College at Bentonville 4 p.m. (Crowder Bash)

March 14

CASC vs. Butler Community College at Bentonville, Ark. 10 a.m., vs. Kirkwood Community College at Bentonville 12 p.m. (Crowder Bash)

March 21

CASC at National Park College (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

March 24

CASC vs. NOC-Tonkawa (doubleheader) 2 p.m.

March 28

CASC vs. Connors State College (doubleheader) 2 p.m.

March 31

CASC at Rose State College (doubleheader) 2 p.m.