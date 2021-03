LeFlore County March 2021 sports calendar

Basketball

March 2

Red Oak boys vs. Forgan 6:30 p.m. (Class B state tournament at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City)

March 4

Spiro boys vs. Roland 3 p.m. (Class 3A Area IV playoff)

March 5

Howe girls vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m., Howe boys vs. Pawnee 8 p.m. (Class 2A Area IV finals)

Pocola girls vs. Dale 6 p.m. (Class 2A Area II final)

Red Oak boys vs. Varnum/Mt. View-Gotebo winner (with a win, Class B state semifinal at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City)

March 10-12

Class 2A-4A state tourneys

Baseball

March 1

Panama vs. Arkoma 5 p.m.

Wister vs. Spiro 5 p.m.

Pocola vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Hackett (Ark.) 4 p.m.

March 2

Poteau vs. Stigler 4 p.m.

Heavener at Valliant 3 p.m.*

Pocola vs. Arkoma 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Roland 5 p.m.

Cameron at Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Keota at Gore 4 p.m.*

Buffalo Valley at Clayton 4 p.m.

March 3

Poteau at Stigler 4 p.m.

March 4

Poteau at Wister 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. Panama 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Pocola 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Battiest 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at McCurtain 4 p.m.

March 5

Poteau vs. Heavener 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Pocola 4 p.m.

Spiro at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum 4 p.m.

March 6

Spiro vs. Santa Fe South, Stillwater at Stillwater, first game 2:30 p.m.

March 8

Poteau vs. Idabel 4 p.m.*

Wister vs. Panama 5 p.m.

Heavener vs. Hugo 3 p.m*

Pocola at Sequoyah Tahlequah 4:30 p.m. *

Spiro vs. Coalgate 5 p.m.

Talihina at Acorn (Ark.) 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Buffalo Valley 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Gore 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 6 p.m.

Cameron at Haileyville 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Cave Springs 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Tushka 5 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Porum 4 p.m.

March 9

Panama at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Talihina 4 p.m., vs. Sallisaw Central 6 p.m.

Howe vs. Pocola 4:30 p.m.

Spiro at Coalgate 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Fort Towson 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Gore 4:30 p.m.

Bokoshe at Clayton 4 pm.

Red Oak at Rattan 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Quinton 6 p.m.

March 11

Heavener vs. Panama 4 p.m.

Wister at Hartshorne 4:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Pocola 7:30 p.m.

Howe at Muldrow 4 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Caney 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Greenwood (Ark.) 5 p.m.

March 11-13

Talihina, Cameron, Bokoshe at Battiest Tournament

March 12

Poteau at Vian 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Arkoma 5:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Sallisaw Central 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Silo 12 p.m.

March 13

Poteau at McAlester 1 p.m.

Spiro vs. Wister 11 a.m., Wister vs. Asher 1 p.m., Spiro vs. Asher 3 p.m.

March 15

Wister vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Spiro 12 p.m.

Pocola vs. Salina 1 p.m.*

Red Oak at Heavener 12 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Oilton 12 p.m.

March 15

Talihina vs. Clayton, Weleetka at Clayton, first game 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Keota 2 p.m., vs Porter 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Sallisaw Central 11 a.m.

March 16

Panama vs. Savanna 1 p.m.*

Heavener at Spiro 12 p.m.

Cameron vs. Bokoshe 12 p.m.

Whitesboro at Gore 1 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. New Lima, Coleman at New Lima time TBA

Red Oak at Broken Arrow Festival

March 17

Pocola vs. Howe 1 p.m.

Red Oak at Tulsa Union Festival

Whitesboro vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

March 18-19

Wister at Union City Festival

Pocola at Perry Tournament

LeFlore at Ketchum Tournament

March 20

Wister vs. Savanna 12 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Haworth 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Porter 12 p.m.

March 22

Poteau vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Talihina vs. Panama 4 p.m.*

Wister at Wright City 4:30 p.m.

Pocola vs. Vian 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Hugo 4:30 p.m.

Cameron vs. Canadian 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Wilburton 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Collinsville 4 p.m.

March 23

Poteau at Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Van Buren (Ark.) 5 p.m.

Pocola at Vian 4:30 p.m.

Spiro at Hugo 4:30 p.m.

Howe vs. Wilburton 4 p.m.*

Talihina vs. Cameron 5 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Clayton 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Kiowa 4 p.m.

Keota at Webbers Falls 6 p.m.

March 25

Pocola vs. Heavener 5 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain 4 p.m.

Talihina vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Braggs 4:30 p.m.

March 25-27

Poteau at McLoud Invitational

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, including Panama, Cameron and Keota

Wister at Canadian Tournament

Spiro at Beggs Invitational Tournament

Red Oak at Pryor Tournament

March 26

Pocola vs. Jay, Stilwell at Stilwell, first game 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro 4 p.m.

March 29

Poteau at Checotah 5 p.m.

Wister at Red Oak 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. Westville 5 p.m.

Spiro vs. Atoka 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Howe 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 4 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Wister 4 p.m.

Talihina at Silo 3 p.m.*

March 30

Poteau vs. Checotah 7 p.m.

Heavener vs. Cameron 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Howe 4 p.m.*

Pocola at Westville 5 p.m.

Spiro at Atoka 5 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Keota 6 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Smithville 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Buffalo Valley time TBA

McCurtain vs. Gore 4:30 p.m.

Softball

March 1

Poteau vs. Spiro 4 p.m.

Heavener vs. Wister 5:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Gans, Cave Springs at Gans, first game 4:30 p.m.

March 2

Poteau vs. Heavener 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Cameron, Gans, first game 3:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Spiro 5 p.m.

Keota vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

March 4

Poteau at Stilwell 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. Vian 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Crowder 4 p.m.

March 5

Arkoma vs. Keota 5:30 p.m.

March 6

Arkoma, Buffalo Valley at Haileyville Tournament

March 8

LeFlore vs. Heavener 5:30 p.m.

Wister vs. Clayton, Rattan at Clayton, first game 3:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Gans 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, Smithville, first game 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Watts, Canadian, first game 4:30 p.m.

March 9

Poteau vs. Stigler 4:30 p.m.

Heavener vs. Whitesboro 5 p.m.

Wister vs. LeFlore 5:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Pocola, Keota, first game 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Cameron, Clayton, first game 4 p.m.

March 11

Poteau vs. Broken Bow 5 p.m.

Wister at Warner 5:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. LeFlore, McCurtain 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Fort Towson 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Red Oak 5:30 p.m.

March 12

Wister at Arkoma 5:30 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Talihina 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Kinta 4 p.m.

March 15-16

Heavener, Pocola, Howe at Broken Bow Spring Break Bash

March 18

Howe vs. Pocola 1 p.m.

March 22

Poteau at Howe 4:30 p.m.

Wister at Sallisaw Central 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. Panama 5 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Boswell 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Cave Springs 4 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Haileyville 5:30 p.m.

Bokoshe vs. Buffalo Valley 4 p.m.

Keota vs. McCurtain 5:30 p.m.

March 22-23

Pocola, Heavener, Wister at Black Diamond Conference in Hartshorne

March 23

Howe vs. Whitesboro 5 p.m.

Wister vs. McCurtain, Gans at McCurtain, first game 4 p.m.

Spiro vs. LeFlore 5 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Lakewood Christian 4:30 p.m.*

Buffalo Valley vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

Keota vs. Bokoshe 4:30 p.m.

March 25

Arkoma vs. Bokoshe 5:30 p.m.

Talihina vs. Keota 4:30 p.m.

March 25-27

Poteau, LeFlore at Hartshorne Tournament

Pocola, Howe at Creek Classic Tournament in Henryetta

March 26

Arkoma vs. Quinton 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Haileyville 4 p.m.

Keota at Canadian 4:30 p.m.

March 29

Poteau, LeFlore at McAlester

Heavener at Vian 5 p.m.

Wister vs. Keota 5:30 p.m.

Pocola vs. Spiro, Warner, first game 5 p.m.

Talihina vs. Arkoma 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Battiest

Buffalo Valley at Fort Towson Festival

March 30

Heavener vs. McAlester 4 p.m., Spiro 6 p.m.

Wister vs. Panama 5 p.m.

Pocola vs. Muldrow 4:30 p.m.

LeFlore vs. Battiest 5 p.m.

Cameron vs. Battiest 4 p.m.

Talihina vs. Antlers 4 p.m.

Cameron vs. LeFlore, Battiest, first game 4 p.m.

Keota at Webbers Falls 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

March 2

Poteau vs. Mena (Ark.)

March 4

Poteau vs. Van Buren (Ark.)

March 9

Poteau girls vs. Porter

Heavener vs. McAlester

March 11

Heavener vs. Mena (Ark.)

March 11-12

Poteau at Wagoner Tournament

March 23

Poteau vs. Heavener

March 26

Poteau at McAlester

Heavener at Regent Prep

Note: Non-tournament soccer games have girls games at 5 p.m. and boys games at 7 p.m.

Track and field

March 30

Heavener track meet

College baseball

March 5

Carl Albert State College at Vernon College 2 p.m.

March 6

CASC at Vernon College 12 p.m. *

March 9

CASC at Northeast Texas Community College 1 p.m.

March 16

CASC at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 12 p.m.*

March 19

CASC at Allen Community College 12 p.m. *

March 20

CASC at ACC 12 p.m.*

March 23

CASC at Eastern Oklahoma State College 1 p.m.

March 25

CASC vs. National Park College 1 p.m. *

March 27

CASC at NPC 12 p.m.*

March 31

CASC at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid 1 p.m.*

College softball

March 3

CASC at North Arkansas College 1 p.m.*

March 4

CASC at NOC-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*

March 6

CASC at NPC 1 p.m.*

March 9

CASC vs. Rose State College 1 p.m.*

March 13

CASC at Crowder Bash

March 18

CASC at RSC 1 p.m.*

March 20

CASC at EOSC 2 p.m.*

March 24

CASC at NTCC 2 p.m.*

March 27

CASC at Southern Arkansas University Tech 1 p.m.*

March 29

CASC vs. University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain 1 p.m.*

*-doubleheader