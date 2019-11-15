LeFlore County Museum wins from holiday market

The LeFlore County Museum is the biggest winner of all this year as the results of the Poteau Women's League Holiday Market has resulted in the group donating $2,500 to the museum's "Raise the Roof campaign."

"We are pleased to announce the seventh annual Holiday Market was the most successful to date," Women's League member, Nancy Shore said. "Our attendance was estimated at 1,400 visitors with free admission to the CASA volunteers and foster parents. From just the gate admission, we were able to donate $2,500 to the museum."

