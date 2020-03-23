LeFlore County proclaims itself disaster area

The LeFlore County Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the county a disaster area due to COVID-19 during Monday morning's weekly County Commissioners Meeting.

Prior to County Commissioner Lance Smith reading the proclamation, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler spoke to the county commissioners.

"We've had quite a few municipalities gone ahead and declared a state of emergency," Wheeler said. "We're working very hard at trying to get everybody working together. The state of emergency is to help us because there are a few things we'll need reimbursed from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), locally and statewide. For us to benefit, we need to have our county sign a declaration of a state of emergency."