LeFlore County Republicans elect new officers at last weekend’s convention

Last weekend, the LeFlore County Republican Party had its bi-annual county convention at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center to elect new officers and to select delegates to the State GOP Convention in April.

There were 30 people in attendance with Lundy Kiger serving as the convention chairman, with the first order of business being to hold precinct meetings.

Once those meetings were completed, the county convention was called to order with former LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services Director Bob Hawley of Shady Point being elected chairman, taking over the seat held by Kiger and former Carl Albert State College President Garry Ivey elected as vice-chairman.