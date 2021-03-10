LeFlore County Republicans to hold convention Saturday

LeFlore County Republicans will hold their annual county convention beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Salon A at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

They will elect precinct officers, county officers and delegates to the state convention.

Requirements to run for all positions will be provided soon for those wishing to run or hold office.

The meeting is open to anyone. However, only registered Republicans are eligible to vote.

Everybody should bring their voter identification card or the list of registered Republicans will be provided by the LeFlore County Election Board.