LeFlore County Residents respect the Second Amendment

The Constitution of the United States is the underpinning of our country. It is the the underpinning of our country and the supreme law of the land. The first 10 amendments make up the Bill of Rights, something that gives citizens of our country certain inalienable rights like freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of free assembly and the right to bear arms.

This week, Poteau Daily News reporters took to the streets to ask residents of LeFlore county about one of the most hotly debated amendments in the Bill of Rights, The Second Amendment.

Ratified in December of 1791, the amendment states that, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Most people know this amendment gives us the right to keep and bear arms, but many miss the why, which is our need for that well regulated militia.

Ricky Welch of Poteau is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Ricky knew the amendment gave us the right to bear arms, but was not aware this was for the purposes of a well regulated militia, even though he knew the right was meant to keep a country free and citizens safe.

