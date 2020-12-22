LeFlore County sees 10 new COVID-19 cases, 29th death Tuesday
LeFlore County only saw 10 new confirmed cases Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tuesday's new cases were five in Poteau, two in Spiro and one apiece in Arkoma, Heavener and Howe.
Unfortunately, LeFlore County saw its 29th death confirmed from issues and complications from COVID-19, a Poteau man in the age 18-35 range.
That now gives Poteau eight deaths due to complications and issues from COVID-19. As for the other 21 deaths in the county, eight have happened in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were 334 active cases in LeFlore County. The active cases are:
Poteau — 96
Heavener — 59
Spiro — 34
Talihina — 28
Wister — 24
Howe — 21
Shady Point — 16
Cameron — 15
Pocola — 15
Bokoshe — 11
Arkoma — 9
Panama — 5
Leflore — 1
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 228,191 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Tuesday afternoon.
