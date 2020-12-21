LeFlore County sees 103 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, Monday
The amount of new COVID-19 cases reached triple digits, combining a three-day period of Saturday through Monday as over that span LeFlore County saw 103 new confirmed cases, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Saturday saw 54 new cases, with those being 20 in Poteau, nine in Heavener, six in both Shady Point and Wister, five apiece in Howe and Spiro, two in Talihina and one in Bokoshe.
Sunday saw about half that total with 25 new cases. The new cases were 11 in Poteau, three each in Cameron and Heavener, two apiece in Bokoshe and Shady Point and one each in Panama, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina.
Monday saw 24 new COVID-19 cases, with those being seven in Cameron, six in Heavener, four in Poteau, three in Spiro, two in Pocola and one in Wister.
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, there were 358 active cases in LeFlore County. The active cases were:
Poteau — 95
Heavener — 62
Spiro — 41
Talihina — 31
Wister — 28
Howe — 20
Cameron — 18
Shady Point — 18
Pocola — 17
Bokoshe — 13
Arkoma — 9
Panama — 5
Leflore — 1
There have been 28 deaths due to issues from COVID-19, with seven deaths recorded in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Arkoma, Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 224,672 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday night.
