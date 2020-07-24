LeFlore County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases over two-day period

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said LeFlore County has seen 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a two-day period, covering Thursday and Friday.

Since July 15, LeFlore County has seen 56 cases.

There have now been 115 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 47 of those active.

Due to "glitches in the system," Wheeler said it's making things difficult on getting 100-percent accurate on the daily readings, and she said as of Friday night the "glitches" were still in present.

Wheeler could say that the new cases are in Poteau, Arkoma, Pocola, Shady Point and Talihina. Of the 13 new cases, seven in Poteau, three in Talihina and one each were in Arkoma, Pocola and Shady Point.