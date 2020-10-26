LeFlore County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
LeFlore County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The new cases were four in Heavener, three each in Poteau and Wister and one apiece in Cameron, Panama, Pocola and Spiro.
The active cases as of Monday were:
Poteau — 54
Heavener — w21
Wister — 19
Spiro — 17
Talihina — 16
Cameron — 13
Pocola — 9
Shady Point — 7
Howe — 5
Arkoma — 3
Bokoshe — 3
Panama — 2
LeFlore County has recorded 21 deaths due to issues from COVID-19. The deaths have been five in Poteau, seven in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident apiece from Panama, Spiro, Talihina and Wister, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.
The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.
There have been a total of 100,357 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday.
Category: