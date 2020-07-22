LeFlore County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday

Over a 48-hour period, LeFlore County saw 14 total new COVID-19 cases, 11 Tuesday and three Wednesday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler. The new cases are one in Poteau and two in Talihina.

That comes on the heel of 29 COVID-19 cases since July 15, for a total of 43 in a little more than a week's time.

There have now been 102 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 48 of those active. The active cases are 16 in Poteau, five in Spiro and Wister, four each in Heavener, Panama and Talihina (with one of them being a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address), two each in Pocola and Whitesboro and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Muse and Shady Point. There is also a Clayton individual who has been confirmed with COVID-19.

Of the 102 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 101 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 21,596 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.