LeFlore County sees 140 new COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday

LeFlore County saw 140 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period from Saturday to Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Saturday saw 58 new COVID-19 cases, with those being Poteau with 40 — which was the highest single-day total of any LeFlore County town since the pandemic began. Wister had 10 cases, while Bokoshe, Cameron, Heavener, Howe, Panama, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina each had one.

More than half of the 140 cases were confirmed Sunday with 72 cases. Once again, Poteau had 40 cases, followed by Wister with eight, Heavener with six, Howe, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina with three each, Bokoshe with two and Arkoma, Cameron, Panama and Shady Point had one apiece.

Monday had the best news of the three days only 10 cases were reported. Poteau, Pocola, Talihina and Wister each had two new cases, while Arkoma and Spiro each had one apiece.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 319 active cases in the county. Those were:

Poteau — 95

Wister — 38

Heavener — 32

Pocola — 32

Talihina — 32

Spiro — 24

Howe — 19

Bokoshe — 12

Shady Point — 10

Arkoma — 9

Panama — 9

Cameron — 7

There have been 39 deaths so far in the county from either the virus itself or complications from it. There have been 12 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, six in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 358,040 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon.