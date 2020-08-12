LeFlore County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

LeFlore County had 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler's post Wednesday morning on her Emergency Management Facebook Page.

That came on the heels of 14 new cases Tuesday after 36 cases were confirmed Saturday through Monday.

Wednesday's new cases were seven in Poteau, three in Spiro, two in Heavener and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe and a resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

There have been 397 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 135 of those being active. The active cases are:

37 with Heavener addresses

26 with Poteau addresses

21 with Spiro addresses

11 with Howe addresses

7 with Bokoshe addresses

6 with Talihina addresses (including a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address)

5 with Arkoma address

5 with Pocola addresses

5 with Wister addresses

4 with Cameron addresses

2 with a Hodgen address

2 with a Monroe address

1 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Whitesboro address

1 with a Smithville address in southern LeFlore County

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 397 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the remaining 396 cases, there was another Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 37,193 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 9 p.m. Tuesday as no such number was presented Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.