LeFlore County sees 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management Facebook post Friday afternoon that the county saw 17 new COVID-19 cases.

That came on the heels of 119 cases confirmed from Aug. 5 through Thursday.

Friday's new cases were seven in Poteau, three in Heavener, two each in Howe and Shady Point and one each in Bokoshe and Spiro.

There have been 428 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 132 of those being active.

The active cases as of Friday are:

39 with Heavener addresses

29 with Poteau addresses

18 with Spiro addresses

10 with Howe addresses

4 with Arkoma address

5 with Bokoshe addresses

5 with Talihina addresses

4 with a Monroe address

4 with Wister addresses

3 with Cameron addresses

3 with Pocola addresses

3 with a Shady Point address

2 with a Hodgen address

1 with a Whitesboro address

1 with a Smithville address in far southern LeFlore County

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 428 total cases, two ended with a death, those being Talihina residents — one who lived in Latimer County and one who lived in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 39,282 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Friday.